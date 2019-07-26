Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. - JE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Just Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 23, 2019, Just Energy disclosed that it had “identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and consequently expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable. 

On this news, Just Energy’s stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pBloom Burton & Co. Inc. Announces Holdings in Mimi's Rock Corp.
NE
07:16pFIRST 5 CALIFORNIA : State Commission Approves $103 Million for IMPACT 2020 to Improve the Quality of Early Learning and Care
BU
07:08pMitek appoints Judith Ohrn Hicks as Vice President, Global People Operations
GL
07:01pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. - JE
GL
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors (CARB)
BU
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Investors
BU
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of L Brands, Inc. Investors
BU
06:58pFrance's Macron discussed need for broad digital tax deal with Trump - Elysee
RE
06:47pLSE in talks to combine with Refinitiv - source
RE
06:45pABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE in talks to combine with Refinitiv - source
2KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC : Kalytera Will Not Proceed with Vote on Potential Share Consolidation
3MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. : Mitek appoints Judith Ohrn Hicks as Vice President, Global People Operations
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Just Energy Group Inc. - JE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group