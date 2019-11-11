Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Lipocine Inc. - LPCN

11/11/2019 | 01:45pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Lipocine Inc. (“Lipocine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  LPCN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Lipocine and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 11, 2019, Lipocine announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its New Drug Application for TLANDO, Lipocine’s product candidate for testosterone replacement therapy.  Lipocine advised investors, inter alia, that “[t]he CRL identified one deficiency stating the efficacy trial did not meet the three secondary endpoints for maximal testosterone concentrations.”  On this news, Lipocine’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 11, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
