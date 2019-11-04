Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MacroGenics, Inc. - MGNX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether MacroGenics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 13, 2019, the American Society of Clinical Oncologists (“ASCO”) posted online the abstract of MacroGenics’ Phase III SOPHIA study of the Company’s margetuximab product, which disclosed that the October 2018 progression-free survival (“PFS”) analysis resulted in a 0.9 month improvement in PFS. 

On this news, MacroGenics’ stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 6.72%, to close at $16.25 per share on May 13, 2019. 

Then, on June 4, 2019, during the ASCO annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, MacroGenics disclosed additional data for the SOPHIA trial.  MacroGenics’ presentation revealed to the public that the Company had conducted its PFS and overall survival (“OS”) analyses in October 2018, and that the OS analyses for the SOPHIA trial did not reflect encouraging post-treatment survival statistics for patients. 

On this news, Macrogenics’ stock price fell $3.13 per share, or 16.73%, to close at $15.58 per share on June 4, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pEDGEMONT PARTNERS : Advises Pharmerit International on Its Merger with OPEN Health, a Portfolio Company of Amulet Capital Partners
BU
12:53pBURNS & LEVINSON : Represents Crossix Solutions in $430 Million Acquisition by Veeva Systems
PR
12:53pBOEING : NASA Says Boeing's Starliner Completes Pad Abort Test for Commercial Crew
DJ
12:52pBH GLOBAL : Conversion of Securities
PR
12:51pARCELORMITTAL : to hand Ilva plant back to Italian state over legal row
RE
12:51pARCELORMITTAL : Italian government to summon ArcelorMittal over Ilva contract - source
RE
12:50pF5 : Form4
PU
12:50pCISCO : Know Before You Go for Data Center & Cloud Partners
PU
12:50pI MINERALS : Negotiates New Loan Agreement and Renegotiates Repayment of Outstanding Indebtedness
EQ
12:50pI-Minerals Inc. Negotiates New Loan Agreement and Renegotiates Repayment of Outstanding Indebtedness
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group