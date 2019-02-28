Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation – NHTC

02/28/2019 | 03:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation (“Natural Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NHTC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Natural Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 5, 2019, a segment was aired on China Central Television, which claimed that the Company is operating illegally in China. The report claimed that the Company was operating as a pyramid scheme.  The report highlighted the Company’s questionable sales practices in China and potentially false advertising.   

On this news shares of Natural Health fell over 24% to close at $14.88 on January 7, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
