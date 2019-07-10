Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - OASM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (“Oasmia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OASM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Oasmia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 9, 2019, post-market, Oasmia reported that it had terminated its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without further pay, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Aleksov and his former father-in-law. 

On this news, Oasmia’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.34 per share, or 13.08%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pGENERAL MOTORS : Missouri governor signs GM tax break bill
AQ
05:39pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. – PVTL
GL
05:39pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of CannTrust Holdings Inc.
GL
05:38pBOYD GAMING : The Long Run, Michael Monge, December ‘63, Rob Garrett as Neil Diamond and Led Zepagain Perform at Suncoast in August
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : and WP Engine Partner to Provide Powerful Free Marketing Tools to WordPress Users
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Update on HubSpot Sales
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation
PU
05:38pTRICON CAPITAL : July 10, 2019 – Tricon Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
05:38pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of June 2019
PU
05:38pINSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : July 10, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About