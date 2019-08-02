Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - OASM

08/02/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (“Oasmia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OASM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Oasmia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 9, 2019, post-market, Oasmia reported that it had terminated its “engagement and cooperation” with former executive chairman Julian Aleksov without further pay, following a tax audit that revealed missing funds connected to suspicious transactions between Oasmia and companies controlled by Aleksov and his former father-in-law. 

On this news, Oasmia’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.34 per share, or 13.08%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
