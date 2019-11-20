Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Overstock.com, Inc. - OSTK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 02:54pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Overstock.com, Inc. (“Overstock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSTK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Overstock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 12, 2019, Overstock’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Patrick M. Byrne caused the Company to publish a press release entitled “Overstock.com CEO Comments on Deep State, Withholds Further Comment.”  The press release contained, among other things, references to “political espionage conducted against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump (and to a lesser degree, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz)” and references to “the Men in Black.” 

Following this unusual press release, Overstock’s stock price fell $9.00 per share, or roughly 36%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $15.97 per share on August 14, 2019. 

Then, on August 16 and August 17, 2019, news outlets reported that an unusual dividend linked to the Company’s tZERO crypto currency project, initiated by Byrne before his departure from Overstock, was specifically designed to “thwart short sellers” by impeding their ability to transfer the dividends. 

On this news, Overstock’s stock price fell $7.33 per share, or 29.4%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $17.60 on September 17, 2019. 

Finally, on September 22, 2019, MarketWatch published a report addressing Byrne’s recent sale of all of his Overstock  securities, noting that Byrne appeared to be engaged in “shockingly brazen” market manipulation “while seemingly hiding out in an unidentified Asian country, with plans to invest the money in ways that it may not be recoverable by U.S. authorities.” 

On this news, Overstock’s stock price fell $3.78 per share, or 25.25%, to close at $11.19 per share on September 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pCOBB EMC : breaks records for reliability, low rates and customer satisfaction
PR
03:34pTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Declares November 2019 Dividend
AQ
03:33pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HAS SKILLS TO BUILD AIRBUS WINGS : Ceo
RE
03:33pCOINME : Expands Bitcoin Purchase Network by Adding Coinstar Kiosk Locations in Denver
PR
03:32pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zendesk, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZEN
GL
03:32pPRATT & WHITNEY : to Open New Facility Dedicated to Ceramic Matrix Composites
PR
03:31pGlobal Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
03:29pET CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Energy Transfer LP
PR
03:28pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
03:27pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group