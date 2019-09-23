Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ProPetro Holdings Corp. - PUMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ProPetro Holdings Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether ProPetro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around March 16, 2017, ProPetro conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 25 million shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share. Then, on August 8, 2019, ProPetro issued a press release announcing a delay of both its second-quarter earnings conference call and the filing of its quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by the Company’s audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day, ProPetro stated that its review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also disclosed that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of the Company’s senior management and that ProPetro expected to report a material weakness in its internal control over disclosure. 

On this news, ProPetro’s stock price fell $4.59 per share, or 26.47%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks close flat, giving up early gains
AQ
04:14pGREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pDISCOVERY GOLD : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
04:13pFlexShopper Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
GL
04:12pOil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
RE
04:12pA&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Introducing A&W's Bison Burger Exclusively in Saskatchewan
PU
04:12pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Markus Kastenholz, CPA, CCIM joins Colliers International in Charleston as Vice President
PU
04:12pGAUSSIN : grants eight new licenses to ST Engineering Land Systems (STELS) to manufacture and market its AGV PERFORMANCEen
PU
04:12pADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5CECONOMY : EXCLUSIVE: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group