NEW YORK, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ("SS&C" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSNC).



The investigation concerns whether SS&C and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 9, 2020, the investment management technology firm Arcesium LLC (“Arcesium”) sued SS&C in New York federal court, alleging breach of contract and violation of antitrust laws in connection with SS&C and its subsidiary Advent Software Inc.’s (“Advent”) termination of an agreement with Arcesium to sell Advent’s Geneva accounting software. As reported by Law360, Arcesium’s suit claims that “Advent attempted to ‘to prevent and destroy competition in this industry’ . . . with Advent’s CEO purportedly stating publicly that the company’s goal was to ‘take over the world’ and be ‘the world's dominant platform.’” On this news, SS&C’s stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

