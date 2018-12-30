Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sogou Inc. – SOGO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 08:11pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sogou Inc. (“Sogou” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOGO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Sogou and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On or around November 9, 2017, Sogou commenced an initial public offering of 45,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), priced at $13.00 per share.  In June and July 2018, Chinese media sources reported that Chinese authorities had ordered Sogou to remove illegal content from its search engine.

On July 30, 2018, Sogou announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company revised guidance for its third quarter 2018 financial results, citing an investigation by Chinese regulatory authorities and the implementation of “remedial measures”, which included a ten-day suspension of part of its advertising business.  Following this announcement, the price of Sogou ADSs fell $0.78, or 7.55%, to close at $9.55 on July 30, 2018.

On October 25, 2018, Sogou announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018, advising investors that revenues had fallen short of guidance by $5.24 million and disclosing disappointing guidance for 2019.  Following this news, the price of Sogou ADSs fell $0.25, or 4.35%, over the following three trading sessions, closing at $5.50 on October 30, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46pANNOUNCEMENT : Disclosure of Material Information
AQ
09:46pINVEST BANK PSC : Adjournment of Invest Bank PSC GM Meeting
AQ
09:46pSAUDI AIRLINES CATERING : announce to invite its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (First Meeting)
AQ
09:19pAMAZON COM : Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores
DJ
09:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City, Man United rediscover old selves in EPL wins
AQ
09:03pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
GL
08:45pFILING : Utility could face charges in California wildfires
AQ
08:42pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
GL
08:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of YogaWorks, Inc. - YOGA
GL
08:39pSERIE A : Cristiano Ronaldo brace seals new record for Juventus
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
2CHINA WILLING TO WORK WITH U.S. TO IMPLEMENT ARGENTINA TALKS AGREEMENT: Foreign Ministry
3Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores
5TWITTER : TWITTER : Sure, Unfriend Her -- Then Brace for an Awkward New Year's Eve

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.