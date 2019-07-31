Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sunlands Technology Group - STG

07/31/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STG).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Sunlands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 23, 2018, Sunlands completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), issuing 13 million American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) priced at $11.50 per share.  On May 28, 2019, Sunlands announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, which included a net loss of $16.8 million, and advised investors that the Company’s “new student enrollments declined, and gross billings were down 28.6% year-over-year.” 

Following this news, Sunlands’ ADR price fell $0.19 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $2.75 per share on May 29, 2019, representing a total decline of $8.75 per share, or 76.09%, from the IPO price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
