Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. – ANDE

07/03/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors The Andersons, Inc. (“Andersons” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANDE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Andersons and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 14, 2020, media outlets reported the filing of a lawsuit against Andersons in Ohio state court by Talmadge Crossing LLC (“Talmadge Crossing”), a limited liability company used by a Toledo, Ohio developer. Specifically, Talmadge Crossing’s lawsuit alleges that Andersons or its agents removed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fixtures and materials from the site of a former Andersons store in West Toledo, Ohio after Talmadge Crossing purchased the property, causing Talmadge Crossing “damages in excess of $500,000.”

On this news, Andersons’ stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 8.03%, to close at $11.34 per share on May 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
