Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of USA Technologies, Inc. ("USA Technologies" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: USAT).



The investigation concerns whether USA Technologies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 9, 2019, post-market, USA Technologies filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advising investors that the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2015, and June 30, 2016, and for the fiscal quarters and year-to-date ended September 30, 2016, December 31, 2016, and March 31, 2017, should no longer be relied upon.

USA Technologies further advised investors that the Company’s annual report for fiscal year 2019 contained restated financial data for the foregoing periods. The Company cited “significant financial reporting issues” that “resulted in further adjustments to the Company’s previously issued or prior years’ unissued financial statements, and related to revenue recognition, deferred income tax accounting, sales tax reserves, reserves for bad debts, inventory reserves, sale-leaseback accounting, balance sheet classification of preferred stock, and other matters.”

On this news, USA Technologies’ stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 14.7%, to close at $6.14 per share on October 10, 2019.

