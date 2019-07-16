Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. ("Verb" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Verb and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 3, 2018, Verb announced its entry into an agreement with Oracle America, Inc. ("Oracle" and the "Oracle Agreement") but did not disclose the terms of the Oracle Agreement.  Over the following months, Verb repeatedly touted the purported benefits of the Oracle Agreement.  

Then, on April 23, 2018, Verb disclosed the terms of the Oracle Agreement.  Contrary to Verb's prior representations, the Oracle Agreement included no joint agreement for Oracle to use its salesforce to market Verb's product and provided for no joint development of Verb's product.  Rather, the Oracle Agreement simply provided Verb with an application developer toolkit for its program to interface with Oracle NetSuite. 

On this news, Verb's stock price fell $20.25 per share, or roughly 51%, over the following week, closing at $19.20 per share on April 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-verb-technology-company-inc---verb-300886268.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Obtains Final Approval to Commercialize CBD Production and Receives Approval for an additional 17 Cannabis Strains from Colombian Agricultural Institute
AQ
12:01aOrum Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Series B Financing to Advance Cell-Penetrating, Cell-Specific Antibody Technology for Novel Therapeutics
BU
12:01a‘Bored of Brexit?' TwentyCi Q2 analysis shows signs of positivity – and frustration in the property market
BU
07/17Amazon in deal with German watchdog to overhaul marketplace terms
RE
07/16UNITED CONTINENTAL : to resume India flights from September as Pakistan reopens airspace
RE
07/16Australia bank watchdog faces funding challenge as it gets new powers
RE
07/16Oil prices gain, U.S. crude little changed after inventory data
RE
07/16Oil prices gain, U.S. crude little changed after inventory data
RE
07/16SEKISUI HOUSE REIT : 3 given jail terms over bogus Tokyo land sale to Sekisui House
AQ
07/16NAVARRE MINERALS : 17/07/2019 – Investor Presentation – Noosa Mining Conference 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About