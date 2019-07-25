Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Verb and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 3, 2018, Verb announced its entry into an agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle” and the “Oracle Agreement”) but did not disclose the terms of the Oracle Agreement.  Over the following months, Verb repeatedly touted the purported benefits of the Oracle Agreement.  

Then, on April 23, 2018, Verb disclosed the terms of the Oracle Agreement.  Contrary to Verb’s prior representations, the Oracle Agreement included no joint agreement for Oracle to use its salesforce to market Verb’s product and provided for no joint development of Verb’s product.  Rather, the Oracle Agreement simply provided Verb with an application developer toolkit for its program to interface with Oracle NetSuite. 

On this news, Verb’s stock price fell $20.25 per share, or roughly 51%, over the following week, closing at $19.20 per share on April 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : L Brands, Inc. (LB) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit
BU
08:32pAmazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
RE
08:31pGENEX POWER LTD (ASX : GNX) Completion of Share Purchase Plan
AQ
08:31pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT
GL
08:30pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Recognized for Arm-based Server CPU Leadership
PU
08:29pTHOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Chillagoe Project Update
AQ
08:27pBETTERU EDUCATION : Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
08:23pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Verb Technology Company, Inc. - VERB
GL
08:20pSOFTBANK : Launch of SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (PDF)
PU
08:20pSALESFORCE COM : Trailblazers Visit White House for “Pledge to America's Workers” Celebration
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
2Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Streak of Record Profit Ends -- 3rd Update
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group