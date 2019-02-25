Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:53pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Acceptance Corporation (“World Acceptance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRLD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether World Acceptance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On June 14, 2017, post-market, World Acceptance revealed that it would delay the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), citing an internal probe of its Mexico operations. Commissioned in March, the investigation focuses on the legality under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and local laws of certain payments related to loans, maintenance of books and records, and treatment of compensation matters for certain employees. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.30, or 12.36%, to close at $73.00 on June 15, 2017.

On August 8, 2017, post-market, the Company disclosed that the SEC had “issued a formal order of investigation” in connection with its internal probe of its Mexico operations. On this news, World Acceptance’s share price fell $1.74, or 2.16%, to close at $78.68 on August 9, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:11pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CVS Health Corporation and Certain Officers – CVS
GL
08:03pMERCK AND : New Data from Merck's Expanding HIV Clinical Development Program to be Presented at CROI 2019
PU
08:03pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTED BY : Mistry dinyar b
PU
08:03pCVS HEALTH : Justice Dept. Asks Judge to Give Final OK to CVS-Aetna Deal -Reuters
DJ
08:01p'LOSER' VS 'ANEMIC' : Barrick's Newmont bid starts on toxic note
RE
08:01pMIDDLEBY : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08:00pLGC CAPITAL : provides second default status report
AQ
08:00pEnvironmental Clean Technologies Shareholder Update - India Project
AW
07:59pB&G FOODS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2SEC asks U.S. judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
3KILROY REALTY CORP : KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
4COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX:COB) Positive Large Scale Testwork Results
5TESLA : TESLA : SEC wants Tesla CEO Elon Musk held in contempt for tweeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.