Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals – ZYNE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (“Zynerba” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYNE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zynerba and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 18, 2019, Zynerba issued a press release announcing results from its open-label Phase 2 BELIEVE 1 clinical trial evaluating topical gel Zygel (ZYN002) in children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.  While Zynerba stated that Zygel was well-tolerated, it also disclosed that the rate of treatment-emerged adverse events was 96% and that “two [serious adverse events] (lower respiratory tract infection and status epilepticus) were determined to be possibly related to treatment.”

On this news, Zynerba’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 21.77%, to close at $8.84 per share on September 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31pSWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC : . Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:31pGREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pVIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sundial Growers Inc.– SNDL
GL
05:30pCEGEDIM : Release of its Half-Year Financial Report
GL
05:29pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pTHE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:28pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Spars With Senators at Private D.C. Dinner -- Update
DJ
05:27pOTELCO : Telecommuting Tips and Tools
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement
5HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC : HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces the U.S. Department of Defens..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group