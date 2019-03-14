Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akorn, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AKRX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded securities of Akorn from August 1, 2018 through January 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of federal securities laws (the “Class”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Akorn securities during the class period, you have until April 22, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Akorn purports to develop, manufacture, and market specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s management misled investors concerning the severity of Akorn’s manufacturing violations at its Decatur, Illinois facility; (2) Akorn’s responses to the FDA’s Form 483—which contained a list of observations made by the FDA during its inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois facility in April and May 2018—would be deemed inadequate by the FDA; (3) Akorn repeatedly failed to correct manufacturing violations at this facility; (4) the foregoing would subject Akorn to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the FDA; and (5) as a result, Akorn’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 9, 2019, before the market opened, Akorn announced that it had received a warning letter “dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018.” The warning letter from the FDA detailed a laundry list of “significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals”.

On this news, Akorn’s shares fell $0.46 per share or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24pWILH WILHELMSEN : Wilhelmsen and Airbus trial world's first commercial drone deliveries to vessels at anchorage
PU
10:19pPETREL ENERGY : EGM Presentation - Overview of merged companies
PU
10:17pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inogen, Inc. - INGN
PR
10:14pFRONTEO : Launches AI Review Solution "KIBIT Automator" that Improves Efficiency of Document Review
PU
10:11pBOEING : Ethiopia crash may test Boeing's success in defeating U.S. lawsuits - legal experts
RE
10:09pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement principal financial information of jiangzhong pharmaceutical for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
10:09pCHINA RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL : Announcement principal financial information of cr double-crane for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
10:01pSprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available
GL
10:00pBOEING : China's steady development of domestic aircraft industry proves to be right path
AQ
10:00p58 COM : Job market doldrums deserve greater attention
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
3S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.