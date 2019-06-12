Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BZH

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer Homes” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BZH) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-05301, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beazer Homes securities between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased Beazer Homes securities during the class period, you have until August 5, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Beazer Homes designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The Company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beazer Homes’ California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer Homes issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 (the “May 2019 Press Release”). Among other issues, Beazer Homes announced a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets the Company had acquired before 2007. According to Defendants, all of the assets at issue were either currently or previously classified as land held for future development.

On this news, Beazer Homes’ stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 12.15%, to close at $12.51 per share on May 3, 2019.

