Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CBS Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CBS; CBS.A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 01:06am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CBS Corporation (“CBS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  CBS; CBS.A) and certain of its officers and directors.  The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under index 18-cv-07796, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired CBS securities between February 14, 2014, through July 27, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or acquired common shares of CBS between February 14, 2014, and July 27, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until October 26, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

CBS is a mass media company with operations in the entertainment, cable networks, publishing, and local media segments.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) CBS executives, including the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie “Les” Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (ii) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company’s business strategy; and (iv) as a result, CBS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2018, various media outlets reported that The New Yorker would shortly publish an article, discussing an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves and other executives at the Company.

On this news, CBS’s stock price fell $3.52, or 6.12%, to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aNOW BOARDING : World’s Longest Flight From Singapore To Newark Takes Nearly 18 Hours
PU
02:48aSUPERDRY : How to clean and care for a leather jacket
PU
02:48aUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Oct 12
DJ
02:46aMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
BU
02:42aVelocity Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
GL
02:40aSIMON BUSINESS SCHOOL : Hosts Annual Diversity Conference
PR
02:38aEZION : Reset Of Conversion Price To Remain The Same As S$0.2763
PU
02:35aQuake warning system to be in place by 2023
AQ
02:28aSOUTHERN : Power restoration estimates announced
PU
02:25aQuake warning system to be in place by 2023
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
2FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
3PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : How to get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update
5PARK LAWN CO LTD : PARK LAWN : Announces Completion of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.