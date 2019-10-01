Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CURLF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:  CURLF) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Eastern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-04640, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Curaleaf securities between November 21, 2018 and July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Curaleaf securities during the class period, you have until October 4, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Curaleaf purports to operate as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.  Curaleaf is incorporated in Canada and has headquarters in Massachusetts.  Curaleaf operates within this judicial district.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that:  (i) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (ii) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (iii) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 22, 2019, the FDA sent a warning letter to Curaleaf regarding several CBD products sold at http://curaleafhemp.com (the “Warning Letter”).  The Warning Letter noted that Curaleaf was selling unapproved new and misbranded drugs, improperly marketing its CBD products as dietary supplements, and selling unapproved new animal drugs in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.  

On this news, shares of Curaleaf fell $0.58 per share, or 7.27%, to close at $7.40 per share on July 23, 2019, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cadence Bancorporation - CADE
GL
08:58pVisa, Mastercard reconsider backing Facebook's Libra - WSJ
RE
08:53pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
08:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
AQ
08:45pFacebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver -- 4th Update
DJ
08:43pGROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions - Provision of Entrusted Loans and Guarantee Services
PU
08:38pDATABLE TECHNOLOGY : Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
08:38pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (Aug.) 
PU
08:37pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Sept. 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
08:36pNATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A. : Announces Expiration and Receipt of Requisite Consents with respect to the Consent Solicitation for the Avon Products, Inc. 6.950% Notes due 2043
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Ag..
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
5MAOYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : MAOYE INTERNATIONAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group