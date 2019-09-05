Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EGBN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  EGBN) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-06873, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Eagle Bancorp securities during the class period, you have until September 23, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Eagle Bancorp was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.  Eagle Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank, Inc. (“EagleBank”), which provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

On this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pSIGNET JEWELERS : Jewelry Retailers Bring Back Luster, but Hurdles Remain
DJ
03:07pOKEA : Oil cargo from Draugen
PU
03:07pBLACKBAUD : Our hearts are with those affected by Hurricane Dorian
PU
03:07pORION MINERALS : DMRE Approves R4 Billion Mining Rights
AQ
03:07pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CURLF
GL
03:05pAmerican Airlines to Sponsor K-Pop Together Festival in Lewisville
BU
03:04pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources
RE
03:04pSoybeans Sink as Traders Grow Weary of Trade Fight
DJ
03:02pWOLTERS KLUWER : to Host Session at the 2019 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress
PU
03:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Valaris plc (f/k/a Ensco Rowan plc) of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VAL
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group