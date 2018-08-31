Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Facebook, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  FB) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, and docketed under 18-cv-06765, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Facebook between April 26, 2018 and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Facebook securities between April 26, 2018, and July 25, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until September 25, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Facebook operates a social networking website that allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.  As of the end of 2017, Facebook had roughly 2.2 billion active users.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (ii) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook’s social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, such as Stories, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (iii) as a result, Facebook’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 25, 2018, post-market, Facebook announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company reported revenues and numbers of daily and monthly active users that fell short of market expectations.  On a conference call discussing Facebook’s financial outlook, Company’s chief financial officer David M. Wehner stated that Facebook expected its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall, stating that Facebook “expect[s] currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters” and that the Company “plan[s] to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization.”

On this news, Facebook’s share price fell $41.24, or 18.96%, to close at $176.26 on July 26, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : backs federal support of expanding Americans’ access to retirement savings
PU
11:40pAMAZON COM : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages
RE
11:39pAMAZON COM : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages
RE
11:39pGlobal and Chinese Nanocrystalline Material Industry, 2018 Market Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:38pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CBS Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CBS; CBS.A
PR
11:38pMERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY
AC
11:36pSOTHERLY HOTELS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:36pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:36pPERSHING GOLD CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:34pINTERGROUP : Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
4COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.