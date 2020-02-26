Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Forescout Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FSCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-00076, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Forescout securities between February 7, 2019, and October 9, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Forescout securities during the class period, you have until March 2, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Forescout was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.  The Company provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan, selling its products and services through distributors and resellers.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”); (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, Forescout issued a press release announcing preliminary third quarter 2019 (“3Q19”) financial results.  That press release lowered 3Q19 revenue guidance to $90.6 million from $91.6 million, compared to prior revenue guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, and market consensus of $100.52 million.  In explaining these results, Defendants cited “extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter,” which “was most pronounced in EMEA.”

On this news, Forescout’s stock price fell $14.63 per share, or 37.32%, to close at $24.57 per share on October 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:21pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4
PU
08:21pREDFLOW : Focused growth strategy in telco vertical underpinned record half-year revenue
PU
08:21pWALT DISNEY : Bob Chapek Named Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company
PU
08:21pAUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA Opens in a new Window
PU
08:20pDelta cutting flights to South Korea; JetBlue waives U.S. change fees
RE
08:18pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation Investors (TUP)
BU
08:16pREJECT SHOP : Media Release - Half Year End Results
PU
08:16pJoint Statement of Sens. Warner & Cornyn on U.S.-India Relations
PU
08:16pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Crown Castle International Corp. – CCI
BU
08:08pSJW : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
3HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to Kick Off Its Own Studies of Potential Coronavirus Drug--Update
5China's surging small-cap stocks stir bubble fears as Beijing ramps up support

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group