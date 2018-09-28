Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LCI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lannett Company, Inc. (“Lannett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LCI) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 18-cv-3635, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Lannett securities between February 7, 2018 through August 17, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Lannett securities between February 7, 2018, and August 17, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until October 26, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Lannett develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes solid oral (tablets and capsules), extended release, topical, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett also produces, through its subsidiary Cody Laboratories, Inc., active pharmaceutical ingredients. Lannett derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of drugs that are bioequivalent to certain patented drugs once their patent expires. 

At all relevant times, Lannett has had an exclusivity agreement with its primary supplier, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals (“JSP”), owned and operated by the Steinlauf family, set to expire on March 23, 2019.  JSP’s products have historically accounted for at least one-third of Lannett’s sales.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with JSP; (ii) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable, and (iii) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 20, 2018, prior to market open, Lannett announced that its distribution agreement with JSP will not be renewed upon its expiration in March 2019.  Lannett stated that it “intend[ed] to redouble our continuing efforts to explore options for addressing our capital structure.”

On this news, Lannett's share price fell $8.15, or 60.3%, to close at $5.35 on August 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23pVodacom Tanzania says incoming chief executive denied work permit
AQ
09:23pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:21pWEMA BANK : Ademola Adebise appointed as MD/CEO of Wema Bank
AQ
09:21pUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LogMeIn, Inc.  – LOGM
GL
09:19pSECRETARY RYAN ZINKE AT CONSUMER ENERGY ALLIANCE SUMMIT : Energy Production Key to American Energy Dominance and Security
BU
09:19pWORLDQUANT : Completes Inaugural International Quant Championship
BU
09:18pABBVIE : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
09:18pCV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CV Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline- CVSI
AC
09:18pPINDUODUO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PDD
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Trial to Cap Tumultuous Year for NCAA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.