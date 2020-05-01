Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NCLH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:42am EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  NCLH) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and indexed under 20-cv-21685, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired the publicly traded securities of Norwegian from February 20, 2020, through March 12, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Plaintiffs seek to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Norwegian securities during the class period, you have until May 11, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Norwegian is a global cruise company that operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (ii) as a result, Defendants’ statements regarding the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On March 11, 2020, Miami New Times reported in the article “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Mislead Potential Customers About Coronavirus” that leaked emails from a Norwegian employee showed that the Company directed its sales staff to lie to customers regarding COVID-19. 

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $5.47 per share or approximately 26.7% to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020, damaging investors.

On March 12, 2020, the Washington Post published the article, “Norwegian Cruise Line managers urged salespeople to spread falsehoods about coronavirus.”  The article revealed even more about Norwegian’s sales tactics from leaked internal memoranda including dangerous statements.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell a further $5.38 or approximately 35.8% to close at $9.65 on March 12, 2020, further damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pMicromem Provides Update
NE
12:05pCREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:04pBLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pBRIGGS & STRATTON : MaskForce Consortium Produces Reusable Face Masks For Front Line Workers; Briggs & Stratton Corporation Leads Filtration Efforts
PR
12:03pCLEARFIELD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pBPM Survey of West Coast Businesses Finds Cash Flow Top Concern, Modest Faith in “V-Shaped” Pandemic Recovery
BU
12:02pCORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FITB
GL
12:01pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Offers Relief Measures to its Clients Affected by the Flooding in the Fort McMurray Region
AQ
12:01pSundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group