Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RVLT

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (“Revolution Lighting” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVLT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-02308, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Revolution Lighting securities between March 14, 2014, and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



Revolution Lighting purports to design and manufacture light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting solutions for industrial, commercial, and government markets.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Revolution Lighting was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (ii) as a result, Revolution Lighting’s financial statements were misstated; (iii) Revolution Lighting lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, Revolution Lighting would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Revolution Lighting’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 17, 2018, Revolution Lighting reported preliminary financial results for third quarter 2018, with revenue expected to be $33 million, compared to guidance of $40-$41 million. Revolution Lighting also announced that Defendant Robert V. LaPenta (“LaPenta”), its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), had offered to acquire all of the common stock of the Company for a price of $2.00 per share.

On this news, Revolution Lighting’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or over 38%, to close at $1.58 per share on October 17, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On October 19, 2018, Revolution Lighting disclosed “an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding certain revenue recognition practices, including bill and hold transactions that occurred between 2014 through the second quarter of 2018.”

On this news, Revolution Lighting’s stock price fell $0.16 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.43 per share on October 22, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 14, 2018, Revolution Lighting announced that its Transaction Committee was considering an updated proposal from LaPenta to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding stock for $1.50 per share, referring in part to the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation as part of the reason LaPenta wished to take Revolution Lighting private.

On this news, Revolution Lighting’s stock price fell $0.55 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $0.85 per share on November 15, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

