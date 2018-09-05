Pomona Capital : Closes Its Ninth Secondary Fund Over Its $1.75 Billion Target

Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries
investing, announced the final close of its ninth secondaries flagship
fund, Pomona Capital IX, L.P. (the “Fund”). The Fund was oversubscribed
and capped at $1.8B.
Limited partners in the Fund include pension funds, sovereign wealth
funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, and family
offices from nearly 20 countries. Strong support from existing investors
was complemented by a significant number of new investors from across
the globe.
Of Pomona’s recent achievement, Pomona Founder & CEO Michael Granoff
said, “Pomona Capital IX, like its eight predecessor funds, will execute
a disciplined secondaries investing approach by seeking to buy high
quality assets at better than market prices.”
Pomona is one of the earliest pioneers in the secondary private equity
investing space. With nearly 25 years of experience providing efficient
liquidity solutions for investors, the senior investment team at Pomona
has an average tenure of 13 years together. With offices around the
world, Pomona engages with investors and assets on a global scale.
Granoff adds, “Over the years, Pomona has applied a targeted method of
buying diverse, mature assets, managed by leading private equity general
partners, at meaningful discounts. Utilizing our extensive network
developed over two decades, our team proactively sources differentiated
deal flow and identifies those assets with high growth potential and
near-term liquidity.”
Today’s macroeconomic and private equity environments create
interesting, and also challenging opportunities in the secondaries
market. “What differentiates Pomona today is our methodical approach to
secondaries investing and our ability to be selective and patient; we
believe this approach is well-suited to the current environment,” noted
Granoff.
About Pomona Capital
Pomona is an international private equity firm with approximately $10
billion in aggregate capital commitments as of June 30, 2018 across its
sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of
over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was
founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors,
establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages
a nearly $3 billion business making primary investments in private
equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business.
Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in
approximately 700 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum
of private equity, with underlying investments in over 8,500 companies
since inception.
Pomona Capital’s team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong.
Pomona’s capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic
partnership with Voya Investment Management.
