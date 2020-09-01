Pompeo: 'Cold War analogy has some relevance' with China but challenges different

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo said on Tuesday a "Cold War analogy has some relevance,"
when talking about relations with China, but the challenges are
different.
"This is different from the Cold War in that we are
challenged by a country with 1.4 billion people," Pompeo told
Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Network.
"The Cold War analogy has some relevance," he said. "The
challenges are different, there are economic challenges."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)