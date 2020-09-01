Log in
Pompeo: 'Cold War analogy has some relevance' with China but challenges different

09/01/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday a "Cold War analogy has some relevance," when talking about relations with China, but the challenges are different.

"This is different from the Cold War in that we are challenged by a country with 1.4 billion people," Pompeo told Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Network.

"The Cold War analogy has some relevance," he said. "The challenges are different, there are economic challenges." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

