Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pompeo says China's treatment of Muslims 'enormous human right violation': PBS interview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Wednesday that China's treatment of Muslims, including the Uighurs, in western China was an "enormous human rights violation" and Washington will continue to raise the issue.

"This is not only an enormous human rights violation, but we don't think it's in the best interests of the world or of China to engage in this kind of behavior," Pompeo told PBS.

Asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping was responsible, Pompeo said: "Xi Jinping leads the country just like the leader of a tank platoon, a small business or a country is responsible for the things that happen in your name."

Punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities, the U.S. government this week widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups and announced visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials it believes responsible for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

China has denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, in a statement on Tuesday, denounced the visa action and said the U.S. accusations on human rights violations were "made-up pretexts" for interfering in China's affairs.

China, which is engaged in a 15-month-old trade war with the United States, also views U.S. support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as interfering with its sovereignty.

"We're going to continue to talk about these human rights violations," Pompeo said. "As the president has said in another context in Hong Kong, we want to make sure that these issues are handled in a way that is humane."

Asked about a growing dispute over a tweet by a National Basketball Association (NBA) team official supporting the protests in Hong Kong, Pompeo said American businesses were waking up to the risks of operating in China.

"The reputational cost to these companies I think will prove to be higher and higher as Beijing's long arm reaches out to them and destroys their capacity for them, their employees - in the NBA's case team members and general managers - to speak freely about their political opinions," Pompeo said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pJapan, South Korea to hold talks over WTO dispute in Geneva on Friday
RE
08:42pJapan's August machinery orders fall for second straight month
RE
08:41pYen rises, yuan drops on report of trade-talks stalemate
RE
08:39pBOJ Amamiya warns of Asian impact from LIBOR discontinuation
RE
08:36pWHITE HOUSE DENIES REPORT CHINA'S LIU HE PLANS TO LEAVE WASHINGTON ON THURSDAY : Cnbc
RE
08:31pDEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Scott Cam to lead uptake of more skilled trade jobs
PU
08:18pVenezuela's PDVSA, China's CNPC restart crude blending facility -document, source
RE
08:11pJudge opens door to PG&E wildfire victims, noteholders filing rival reorganization plan
RE
08:00pBitwise Comments On The SEC's Order Regarding The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust
PR
07:57pSouthwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG airplanes after checks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD : BEIJING KUNLUN TECH : TikTok's Musical.ly deal needs U.S. national security revie..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group