Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pompeo says U.S. officials are focusing on release of two Canadians in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:45am EDT

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that American officials were working to free two Canadian men who were detained by China late last year.

The pair, now facing espionage charges, were held after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last December on a U.S. arrest warrant.

"Please do note that our team is focused on helping those two Canadians be released," Pompeo said at the start of a meeting in Ottawa with Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"It's wrong that they are being held," he added. Officials say the topic of China will be high on the agenda for the talks.

Trudeau said on Wednesday that his government had no intention of backing down in the dispute with China and would defend Canada's interests.

In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa blamed Canada for the "gross difficulties" in bilateral ties and demanded the release of Meng.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.05% 1.47426 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pGLOBAL WITNESS : Fair exchange is no robbery – unless you are a commodity exchange
PU
04:00pU.S. 'deeply concerned' by China's interference in Vietnam oil and gas activity
RE
03:58pMoody's sees budget cuts as option for South Africa to absorb Eskom costs
RE
03:54pSouth Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid row over history
RE
03:53pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Apartment and Condominium Market Bounces Back to Positive Territory in Second Quarter
PU
03:53pU.S. Leading Economic Indicators Modestly Rose in July
DJ
03:49pChina buys U.S. soybeans after declaring ban on American farm goods
RE
03:48pABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Construction Contractors Lose Confidence in June, Says ABC
PU
03:45pPompeo says U.S. officials are focusing on release of two Canadians in China
RE
03:45pPompeo says U.S. officials are focussing on release of two Canadians in China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study
5LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group