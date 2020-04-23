Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, the WHO's biggest donor, may never restore funding to the U.N. body.

"I think we need to take a real hard look at the WHO and what we do coming out of this," Pompeo told Fox News late on Wednesday. "We reformed this back in 2007, so this isn't the first time we've had to deal with the shortcomings of this organization that sits inside the United Nations. We need a fix. We need a structural fix with the WHO."

President Donald Trump suspended U.S. funding of the WHO last week, accusing it of being "China-centric and promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak. WHO officials have denied this and China insists it has been transparent and open.

The United States has been the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing over $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. Senior U.S. officials last week told Reuters Washington could redirect these funds to other aid groups.

Pompeo, asked if he was not ruling out a change in leadership of the WHO, replied: "Even more than that, it may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting, having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to the WHO."

But the possibility of the U.S. ceasing its funding definitively to the global body is contingent upon Trump succeeding in his bid for re-election in the November presidential vote, against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Fellow Democrats blasted Trump's decision, saying he was trying to divert blame from his administration over its handling of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the United States. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the move to suspend WHO funding "dangerous."

On Wednesday, Pompeo said the United States "strongly believed" Beijing had failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner, in breach of World Health Organization rules, and had failed to report human-to-human transmission of the virus" for a month until it was in every province inside of China."

Pompeo said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom did not use his ability "to go public" when a member state failed to follow the rules.

He said the WHO had an obligation to ensure safety standards were observed in virology labs in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's initial coronavirus outbreak, and its director-general had "enormous authority with respect to nations that do not comply.

The acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Wednesday the United States would assess if the WHO was being run properly and look for alternative partners outside the body.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus began late last year in China and has become a global pandemic. According to a Reuters tally, the disease has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide, including nearly 48,000 in the United States, making it the worst-hit country by official statistics.

By David Brunnstrom and Humeyra Pamuk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40a'Don't cancel, postpone', Portugal urges tourists in voucher scheme
RE
11:38aWall Street jumps on hopes worst for labor market is over
RE
11:38aKansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Composite Index Falls to Lowest Ever
DJ
11:33aREASSEMBLING NORMALITY : A return to routine at reopened IKEA in Israel
RE
11:31aU.N. agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
RE
11:27aDomino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining
RE
11:25aHershey pulls 2020 forecast, warns of weak sales as consumers curb spending
RE
11:24aPompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding
RE
11:24aSouth Africa's SAA faces wind-down or liquidation, rescue team says
RE
11:22aDomino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group