Pony.ai Launches Autonomous Delivery Service to Address Heightened Demand During COVID-19

04/16/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony.ai, an autonomous driving technology company, announces today that it is partnering with Yamibuy, an e-commerce platform based in Los Angeles, to provide an autonomous and contactless last-mile delivery service to customers in Irvine, California. The new delivery service will provide much-needed additional capacity to address the surge of online orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning today through mid-summer, Pony.ai will use its all-electric, autonomous driving fleet to deliver packages and groceries from Yamibuy to its customers’ doorsteps, helping to address the swell in demand while boosting delivery efficiency. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain our communities’ last-mile logistics services and essential businesses, Pony.ai’s fleet offers a safe and convenient option during this challenging time.

Together with Yamibuy, Pony.ai continues to engage with the local community, providing critical goods delivery to fulfill residents’ essential needs, in an effort to help residents stay indoors and flatten the curve.

Commercially, the partnership marks a major milestone for Pony.ai. It will be the first time that the Fremont-based tech firm deploys its Robotaxi fleet for goods delivery, demonstrating the versatility of its autonomous driving technology to transform mobility and logistics.

Pony.ai was the first company to launch a public-facing Robotaxi service in California, which has been operating in Irvine since November 2019.

About Pony.ai
Pony.ai is building the safest and most reliable autonomous driving technology. Founded in late 2016, Pony.ai has been a pioneer in autonomous mobility technologies and services across the US and China, spearheading public-facing Robotaxi pilots in both markets. Pony.ai is committed to creating a safe and sustainable mobility future by delivering autonomous mobility everywhere.

About Yamibuy
Yamibuy was established in March 2013 and is headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California. It became the leading e-commerce site in North America by offering thousands of the best Asian snacks, beauty products, health supplements, and home appliances. Yamibuy offers the best variety of products favored by the Asian community. Additionally, the company delivers a premium online shopping experience and top-rated customer service. Yamibuy offers more than 1 million products and its registered customer base of 1.5 million is growing by the day. For more information and to shop at Yamibuy, visit http://www.yamibuy.com.

Media contact: media@pony.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c19fa1-6f67-45f1-b395-facca72cca9a

Primary Logo

Pony.ai Autonomous Delivery Service

Pony.ai's autonomous last-mile delivery service in partnership with Yamibuy

© GlobeNewswire 2020
