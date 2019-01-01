Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 12:00am CET
The logo of the Louis Vuitton brand is seen outside a Louis Vuitton store in Paris

(Reuters) - A California toy company has sued Louis Vuitton to stop the French luxury goods maker from interfering with its sales of a slime-filled, poop-shaped toy purse for children, Pooey Puitton.

In a complaint filed on Friday in Los Angeles federal court, MGA Entertainment Inc said no reasonable consumer would mistake Pooey Puitton, which retails for $59.99, for costlier Louis Vuitton handbags.

MGA called Pooey Puitton protected parody "designed to mock, criticize, and make fun of that wealth and celebrity" associated with Louis Vuitton products and rejected what it called Louis Vuitton's claim of trademark infringement to an MGA customer.

"The use of the Pooey name and Pooey product in association with a product line of 'magical unicorn poop' is intended to criticize or comment upon the rich and famous, the Louis Vuitton name, the LV marks, and on their conspicuous consumption," the complaint said.

Jim Fingeroth, a spokesman for Louis Vuitton, on Monday said the unit of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE had no comment on the complaint.

Many luxury goods makers file lawsuits or threaten litigation to stop companies from piggybacking off their names and customer goodwill.

MGA is seeking a court declaration that Pooey Puitton does not infringe Louis Vuitton's intellectual property rights, and is protected parody and fair use.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said Pooey Puitton, whose contents include "slime powder" for making a "rainbow of poop" when water is added, is part of its Poopsie Slime Surprise line launched in 2018 and among its more successful new toys.

Other products sold by MGA include L.O.L. Surprise and Bratz dolls.

The case is MGA Entertainment Inc v Louis Vuitton Malletier SA, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 18-10758.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aMEL STRIDE : British productions deserve our support
PU
01:22aChina's Manufacturing Sector Contracts
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:00aHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight -- Update
DJ
12:25aAfter damaging Reuters report, J&J doubles down on talc safety message
RE
12:20aCrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin
GL
12:09aU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : DOE Releases Year in Review
PU
12:01aHERTZ GLOBAL TO PAY $16 MILLION FINE TO SETTLE ACCOUNTING CASE : Sec
RE
01/01'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--Update
2Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
3RENAULT : RENAULT ZOE: Small chic EV
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Robots offer a helping hand in the home
5MEDICAL MARIJUANA : Looks Capitalize on Booming CBD Market in 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.