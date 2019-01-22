Poor Integration Costs Businesses Half a Million Dollars Every Year, According to 2019 Market Report

Businesses in every industry face B2B, application, and cloud
integration challenges that jeopardize revenue opportunities and
threaten growth, and more than half of organizations report that those
challenges take a $500,000 toll on the business every year.
Cleo,
the global leader in cloud and ecosystem integration technology,
recently surveyed 100 IT decision-makers across industries to gauge the
state of their integration and digital communication capabilities. The
surveyed companies spanned the supply chain, financial services,
retail/e-commerce, healthcare, and technology sectors, and nearly 70
percent reported annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion.
The results, which have been compiled in the 2019
State of Ecosystem and Application Integration Report, indicate a
costly gap in the strategies and solutions required to support the
modern business.
While nearly all the survey respondents are aware of the critical role
initiatives like IT modernization, system consolidation, and end-to-end
visibility play in their ability to compete and drive revenue, they also
understand the realities of their current IT infrastructures and
processes, and how challenging it is just to keep up – let alone get
ahead.
“The overwhelming consensus from these IT decision-makers is that new
business demands – many of them brought by forces outside the company –
are putting additional pressure on organizations and technologies to
deliver better ecosystem integration solutions,” said Cleo CMO Tushar
Patel. “And when they can’t, it’s costing the business money. But
for many of these organizations, it’s not an immediately solvable
problem because they don’t have the strategy, the tools, the budget, or
the resources to execute on these revenue-impacted initiatives.”
Those initiatives, according to the survey, centered on faster time to
revenue with new business partners, optimized B2B processes, and
enhanced business transparency. The most reported challenges with the
respondents’ B2B solutions and processes were the inability to:
-
Integrate with new applications, especially SaaS applications
-
Quickly onboard new customers and partners
-
Automate critical transactions powering the ecosystem
-
Gain visibility into end-to-end data flows
The escalating costs directly related to these challenges are
significant: Poor integrations and lack of resources contribute to
hundreds of lost orders each year, leading to annual revenue losses in
the range of $250,000 to $500,000 for 57 percent of those surveyed and
upward of $1,000,000 for others.
“The fact that the majority of businesses face revenue losses of at
least $250,000 each year is a startling statistic, and it’s a major pain
point for the IT decision-makers polled,” Patel said. “The good news is
that most IT teams believe they can positively influence company value
if they can find better ways to support end-to-end transactions with
their ecosystem, which is precisely what Cleo’s ecosystem integration
platform promises to help them do.”
Often the first step in finding the right solution is fully
understanding the business problems, which many of the survey
respondents had little trouble identifying:
-
95 percent of surveyed companies strive to enable their
business ecosystems, but 38 percent lack confidence in their
capacity to scale to support the integration initiatives foundational
to doing so.
-
63 percent of IT decision-makers say new business onboarding is
too complex and takes too long.
-
29 percent report lacking the skilled resources to build and
manage integrations between systems, applications, and partner
ecosystems.
-
22 percent say legacy technologies cause significant delays in
generating new revenue, and 81 percent believe replacing legacy
systems will support emerging business initiatives.
Overall, the decision-makers surveyed said modernization is key to
consolidating disparate technologies, automating data transaction
processes, and gaining visibility into their critical data flows, and it
is the reason why more than half plan to modernize their integration and
IT infrastructure in 2019.
“It’s often easier for companies to rely on homegrown or outdated B2B
systems and inward-focused legacy solutions to drive their businesses,
but it’s ill-advised to push off IT modernization for too long,
especially as the app explosion continues to permeate the enterprise,”
Patel added. “We’ve seen tremendous success for companies supporting
these emerging requirements with a single
ecosystem integration platform as the nexus of their application,
cloud, and trading partner interactions.”
But such modernization efforts start with the strategic alignment of
business units and IT teams working toward the goal of long-term
success. That alignment, according to Cleo, will manifest as a
modernized digital ecosystem that eliminates the end-to-end data flow
interruptions costing organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars in
lost revenue every year.
“When business growth depends on the agility to meet changing ecosystem
dynamics, you must ensure you can easily manage new partner requests
while maximizing the value of your existing and new best-of-breed
applications,” Patel emphasized. “Cleo’s ecosystem-driven approach –
viewing business processes from the outside-in, performing B2B and
application integration on a single platform through a blend of
self-service and managed services, evaluating the organization in
context of its expanded trading partner network, and striving to empower
those relationships – solves the challenges plaguing these IT
decision-makers and costing their businesses money.”
To access the full report, download the 2019
State of Ecosystem and Application Integration Report
For those outside the U.S., download here
