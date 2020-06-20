Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Poorest countries to save $12 bln in 2020 debt relief - World Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 09:10am BST

The world's poorest countries could save over $12 billion owed to sovereign and other creditors this year through their participation in a debt-relief program, with Angola alone saving some $3.4 billion, according to estimates published Friday in a new database from the World Bank.

The savings under the COVID-19-linked Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) will be short-term, since the initiative only provides for suspension of debt payments through the end of the year. It postpones those payments until a later date but does not cancel them outright.

The second-largest saver among eligible DSSI countries would be Pakistan, with $2.4 billion, followed by Kenya with $802 million, according to the data https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/debt/brief/covid-19-debt-service-suspension-initiative.

In terms of savings compared with gross domestic product, Bhutan would reap the most benefits from the plan with 7.3% of GDP savings, followed by Angola at 3.7% and Djibouti at 2.5%.

Besides each country's estimated savings, the database includes details on debt owed to multilaterals like the International Monetary Fund as well as on official and non-official bilateral debt disbursed and debt service due per year.

IMF and World Bank officials have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will hit developing and emerging markets particularly hard given high levels of debt, sharp drops in oil and other commodity prices and insufficient healthcare systems.

The DSSI is backed by the G-20, the World Bank, the IMF and the Paris Club of sovereign lenders. The database provides a new level of transparency about debts and creditors, including China, which has become one of the largest creditors in Africa and elsewhere over the past two decades.

The Jubilee Debt campaign has estimated the cancellation of poor countries' debt payments, including to private creditors, would free over $25 billion for the countries this year, or $50 billion if extended through 2021.

The United Nations, many African countries and civil society groups have called for the debt relief to be extended for two years to allow countries to recover more fully from the economic shock of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.21% 445.83 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
JUBILEE ENTERPRISE 1.21% 16.7 End-of-day quote.-10.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.01% 41.16816 Delayed Quote.-37.35%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.17% 144.21 Delayed Quote.-16.63%
WTI 0.66% 39.42 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aThai central bank asks lenders to bolster capital buffer to weather coronavirus risk
RE
04:50aTaiwan May export orders up, flags better outlook though wary of pandemic
RE
04:42aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 20th JUNE
PU
04:38aSouth African rand recovers after sell-off, stocks edge up
RE
04:32aRwanda GDP growth slows to 3.6% in Q1 2020 from 6.1% in same period last year
RE
04:26aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION : Allied ships patrol in the Black Sea
PU
04:10aPoorest countries to save $12 bln in 2020 debt relief - World Bank
RE
04:02aNew Development Bank provides South Africa with $1 billion COVID-19 loan
RE
03:47aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2020-34)
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Starts Selling Its Cheaper 5G Phone
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : to gradually sell Kioxia stake after ex-chip unit's IPO - sources
3Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody's downgrades firm to junk
4APPLE INC. : Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HAGENS BERMAN, APPOINTED LEAD COUNSEL in Wirecard Securities Fraud Class Action, Noti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group