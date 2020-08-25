Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pop Icon Belinda Carlisle To Perform At Unite For Safe Care Virtual Event on September 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Patient Safety Movement Foundation Hosts Global Virtual Event On World Patient Safety Day To Mandate Patient Safety Innovation During Pandemic

Today, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced Grammy-nominated global pop icon and Go-Gos frontwoman Belinda Carlisle will perform at the Foundation’s Unite For Safe Care Virtual Event. The event will be hosted online, available globally, September 17th at 5pm Eastern Daylight Time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005317/en/

Belinda Carlisle (Photo: Business Wire)

Belinda Carlisle (Photo: Business Wire)

“COVID-19 has exposed the safety gaps in our healthcare system that already cause 200,000 deaths a year. Ensuring better patient and health worker outcomes couldn’t be more important than it is in 2020,” Carlisle said. “The Patient Safety Movement Foundation’s ‘Unite For Safe Care’ Virtual Event is putting an important spotlight on the crisis and I’m proud to be involved.”

Unite For Safe Care is a three-hour virtual event connecting patients, health workers, policymakers, celebrities, and global citizens uniting together to learn how patient and health worker safety can be advanced. This event will include memorials and tributes to honor loved ones no longer with us due to medical harm and a celebration of the patients who have survived medical harm. The program will recognize the frontline workers who are committed to make health care safe.

In June, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced the wide-ranging campaign to bring attention to system-wide improvements that will ensure better health worker and patient safety outcomes, called #uniteforsafecare. The event will also be joined by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), The Leapfrog Group and International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) in co-convening the slate of programming.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Each year, more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals. Worldwide, 4.8 million lives are similarly lost. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit on a mission to eliminate preventable deaths from hospital errors. PSMF uniquely brings patients and patient advocates, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers together under the same cause. From our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions and industry Open Data Pledge to our World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit and more, PSMF won’t stop fighting until we achieve zero.

For more information, please visit www.patientsafetymovement.org.

About Belinda Carlisle and patient safety

In addition to her activism for LGBT rights and animal rights, Belinda Carlisle has been an advocate for patient safety and better patient outcomes throughout her career. In 2019, she headlined the 7th Annual World Patient Safety, Science, and Technology Summit.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : SWVG Inc. Leads Client To A Resounding Victory Against Its Insurers On Appeal
AQ
08:12aIIROC Trading Halt - VMY.H
AQ
08:12aCENTURYLINK : Partners With Bark Technologies To Promote Online Safety
PR
08:11aVarnish Software Adds Digital Element's IP Intelligence for Localizing Content and Intelligently Managing Web Traffic
BU
08:11aMAXCASES : Ranks on Inc. Magazine's Annual Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
BU
08:10aADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aCarl's Jr.® Launches New Steakhouse Angus THICKBURGER® With the Ultimate At-Home Steakhouse Wine Pairing Experience
BU
08:10aELEARNING BROTHERS : Launches 3D Model Support in Immersive Learning VR Authoring Tool
BU
08:10aSOURCEPOINT : Teams with Oracle to Optimize Consumer Privacy Management
BU
08:10aFiberLight's Strategic Recapitalization Empowers Ongoing Mission-Critical Fiber Network Deployments
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
4AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group