Popcornopolis : Halloween Popcorn Snack Packs Debut at Select Costco Locations September 1

Popcornopolis is pleased to announce that their hauntingly-good popcorn Mini Cones will ‘pop-up’ at select Costco locations this fall, just in time for trick-or-treaters & spooktacular snacking!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005827/en/

Popcornopolis Halloween-themed Mini Cones will ‘pop-up’ at select Costco locations this fall. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Halloween Snack Pack of 12-mini cones includes four of Popcornopolis’ best-selling popcorn flavors: Zebra®, Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, and Kettle Corn. These fang-tastic treats will be available at select Costco store locations including Southern California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arkansas, Montana, Idaho, Texas, Louisiana, and Kansas for a retail price of $9.49 starting Sunday, September 1, 2019. A case of 34-mini cones will also be available at Costco.com for $34.99 beginning Monday, September 9, 2019.

Back by popular demand, the newly designed Popcornopolis Halloween Mini Cones will show-off a new, festive makeover for the 2019 fall season with each mini cone dressed in terrifyingly fun costumes: a monster, a vampire, a skeleton, and a werewolf. The perfect seasonal snack for little ghouls and goblins – snack-lovers and popcorn fanatics are certain to crave these tasty treats all season long. ‘Pop’ one into your trick-or-treat bag, or pass them out at your seasonal soiree, and prepare for a wickedly delicious autumn!

“Made the way it oughta be”, Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorns are also certified gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup, or added preservatives, and only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information and a full list of Popcornopolis gourmet varieties visit www.popcornopolis.com.

Facebook: @Popcornopolis

Instagram: @Popcornopolis

Twitter: @Popcornopolis

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold in 2002 when the Arnolds opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, sports arenas, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005827/en/