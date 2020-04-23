Log in
Popcornopolis : Launches Giving Program in Support of Healthcare Workers

04/23/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

Every purchase on Popcornopolis.com sends a gift of popcorn to medical heroes

America’s premier gourmet popcorn brand Popcornopolis has announced their Popcorn Giving Program, kicking off Monday, April 27- Sunday, May 3. Inspired by the heroic work of healthcare workers during these unprecedented times, Popcornopolis is inviting customers to share some delicious love. For every purchase made on www.popcornopolis.com, the company will donate a cone of gourmet popcorn to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders using coupon code SHIP2U will also receive free shipping through May 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005974/en/

Popcornopolis Launches Giving Program in Support of Healthcare Workers (Photo: Business Wire)

Popcornopolis Launches Giving Program in Support of Healthcare Workers (Photo: Business Wire)

“During these challenging days of social distancing, we continue to notice an abundance of kindness and noble acts all around us,” shared Popcornopolis Founder Wally Arnold. “You may have noticed that popcorn is one of those foods you see wherever folks are having a good time. Even though these may not be what we’d call the “best of times,” I hope you will join us in taking a moment to celebrate all that is good in this life, and to recognize those on the front lines of this global crisis.”

Whether you’re stocking up on pantry essentials like popcorn tins and bags of Nearly Naked or a gift basket to send mom for Mother’s Day, your Popcornopolis purchase is guaranteed to brighten your day and will help bring a moment of much-deserved joy to healthcare workers and those in need.

Known for the Cone™, Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s treasured popcorn recipes are also certified gluten-free and use only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information, a full list of Popcornopolis varieties, and to place your orders visit www.popcornopolis.com.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold in 2003 when the Arnolds opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, and at www.popcornopolis.com.


© Business Wire 2020
