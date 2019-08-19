Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Popcornopolis : Launches Halloween Popcorn Mini Cones at Sam's Club

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

Autumn is coming, and this gourmet popcorn company will have you fall-ing in love with their Halloween themed treats. Known for the Cone™, Popcornopolis, is pleased to announce the launch of a Halloween themed Mini Cone Snack Pack now available at Sam’s Club locations nationwide. The Halloween Snack Pack of 12 mini cones includes four of Popcornopolis’ best-selling classic popcorn flavors: Zebra®, Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, and Kettle Corn. This spooktacular Snack Pack will be sold at Sam’s Clubs across the US for a retail value of $9.98 and will be available on www.samsclub.com starting September 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005556/en/

Popcornopolis Halloween themed Mini Cone Snack Pack (Photo: Business Wire)

Popcornopolis Halloween themed Mini Cone Snack Pack (Photo: Business Wire)

Mini Cones are the ultimate treat for trick-or-treaters, snack-lovers, and popcorn fanatics. Dressed in hauntingly fun costumes each mini cone highlights its own spook-tacular cartoon-design and features either a monster, a vampire, a witch, or a mummy. Popcornopolis mini cones are a convenient snack size package — perfect for school lunches, afternoon snacks, Halloween parties, your pantry, or the office breakroom. A snack a day keeps the monsters away, so ‘pop’ any of these mini cones into your trick-or-treat bag and prepare for a fang-tastic season courtesy of Popcornopolis!

“Made the way it oughta be”, Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorns are also certified gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup, or added preservatives, and only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information and a full list of Popcornopolis gourmet varieties visit www.popcornopolis.com.

Facebook: @Popcornopolis
Instagram: @Popcornopolis
Twitter: @Popcornopolis

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold in 2002 when the Arnolds opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, sports arenas, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pCOOL TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pLIFEWAY FOODS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pOLD NATIONAL BANCORP : David Wilsdorf Joins Old National Bank as St. Louis Region Market President
AQ
04:04pETAIL BOSTON 2019 : Seek CEO Jon Cheney to Deliver Keynote Address on AR – Disrupting Retail and Previewing the Future of eCommerce
BU
04:04pTriLinc Approves New Trade Finance Investment Partner for Latin America and Africa
BU
04:03pCONVERSION LABS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pMORNEAU SHEPELL : appoints Grier Colter as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President; Scott Milligan appointed Chief Corporate Officer and Executive Vice President
AQ
04:02pAMOEBA : Amoéba informs that the EPA cannot grant the registrations for the use of its active substance in cooling towers
PU
04:02pPTC : Top 3 Value Drivers for Remote Machine Monitoring
PU
04:02pUNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS : Quarterly report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group