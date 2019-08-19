Popcornopolis : Launches Halloween Popcorn Mini Cones at Sam's Club

Autumn is coming, and this gourmet popcorn company will have you fall-ing in love with their Halloween themed treats. Known for the Cone™, Popcornopolis, is pleased to announce the launch of a Halloween themed Mini Cone Snack Pack now available at Sam’s Club locations nationwide. The Halloween Snack Pack of 12 mini cones includes four of Popcornopolis’ best-selling classic popcorn flavors: Zebra®, Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, and Kettle Corn. This spooktacular Snack Pack will be sold at Sam’s Clubs across the US for a retail value of $9.98 and will be available on www.samsclub.com starting September 1.

Mini Cones are the ultimate treat for trick-or-treaters, snack-lovers, and popcorn fanatics. Dressed in hauntingly fun costumes each mini cone highlights its own spook-tacular cartoon-design and features either a monster, a vampire, a witch, or a mummy. Popcornopolis mini cones are a convenient snack size package — perfect for school lunches, afternoon snacks, Halloween parties, your pantry, or the office breakroom. A snack a day keeps the monsters away, so ‘pop’ any of these mini cones into your trick-or-treat bag and prepare for a fang-tastic season courtesy of Popcornopolis!

“Made the way it oughta be”, Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorns are also certified gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup, or added preservatives, and only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information and a full list of Popcornopolis gourmet varieties visit www.popcornopolis.com.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold in 2002 when the Arnolds opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, sports arenas, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.

