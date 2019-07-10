Popular Celebrities and Diamond CBD

Diamond CBD (“Diamond”) is excited to report that its Diamond CBD-sponsored 4-day-long “Stars, Stripes, and Bass” 4th of July event was a tremendous success. The poolside dance party, held at the Shelbourne Hotel in South Beach, featured high doses of world-class talent including a veritable parade of international artists, DJ’s, producers, remixers, dancers and live performers. Some of the world-class DJ’s at the event included DJ Irie, Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Alex Sensation, DJ Walshy Fire, DJ Michael Brun, DJ Camilo, and Mr. Mauricio.

Everyone came away a winner during the event as Diamond gave away thousands of dollars in CBD and merchandise. Diamond also made available at the event more than 2,000 free samples of its most popular CBD-infused gummies, as well as 300 promotional items such as T-shirts and slippers. Moreover, Diamond gave away a number of VIP passes and DiamondCBD.com coupon codes prior to the event via social media promotions on Facebook and Twitter.

Watch the video from the event: https://vimeo.com/346905050

PotNetwork Holdings’ CEO Kevin Hagen said after the event, “Sponsoring sports and entertainment events, such as the Stars, Stripes, and Bass event, is not only our way of spreading the word about Diamond CBD products but also a way to give back to our customers and to say ‘thank you’ for choosing Diamond for their CBD needs. We will surely continue to support fun and entertaining events like this one in the future.”

Diamond CBD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN). Diamond CBD’s popular lineup of hemp CBD-infused products has been a huge hit with consumers bringing in over $1.1 million in May alone, a 90% increase in sales year over year.

POTN is now a fully reporting company.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded, fully-reporting SEC company, trades its common stock on the OTC market under the symbol: POTN. The Company, a holding company, has as its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine (PotNetwork.com). For more information, please visit, www.potnetworkholding.com.

