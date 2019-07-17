Popular Menu of "A Happy Pancake" 1st Landed on Hong Kong "PANCAKE with PEACH & ROSE HIP" On Sale at Causeway Bay HK Store from July 19, 2019

A Happy Pancake Ltd. will first bring "PANCAKE with PEACH & ROSE HIP" to Causeway Bay Hong Kong Store from Friday, July 19, 2019.

Please take this opportunity to enjoy the pancake which you could normally have in Japan only.

PANCAKE with PEACH & ROSE HIP (Photo: Business Wire)

[MENU DESCRIPTION]

Limited special menu - "PANCAKE with PEACH & ROSE HIP" using Japanese white peach is on sale. Seasonal high-quality Japanese white peaches are used in this new menu, just suitable for this hot Summer. Added refreshing lavender jelly on top of the sweet white peaches, accompanied by rose hip sauce before putting into your mouth. Fluffy pancakes, white peach sided with earl grey powder, satisfying the desire to the three flavors of our customers.

The menu is on sale from July 19 (Friday) until the end of high-quality Japanese white peaches supply.

Price: HK$158

On Sale Period: From Friday, July 19, 2019

The Secret of the Fluffiest Pancake in the World

All pancakes are “Baked-to-order”, ensuring every pancake presented is perfect with its “light texture”. From mixing the batter to decorating the dish with colourful toppings, the whole process takes around 20 minutes. A Happy Pancake is additive-free, no use of any baking powder, but to use its own natural unique way to make the pancakes softer and fluffier. First, the batter will be mixed only when there is an order so as much as fresh air can be trapped inside; second, the baking temperature must be precise - pancake cannot rise at high temperature while it cannot be cooked thoroughly at low heat. Therefore, the temperature needs to be maintained at an optimum level.

Apart from the meticulous care in the making process, A Happy Pancake paid great effort in choosing the ingredients. The best quality flour and eggs from the chickens which are in good growing environment are used for their pancakes. The signature honey butter is made by whipping top class manuka honey from New Zealand and cultured butter made from Hokkaido milk. Add the honey butter and caramel syrup to enjoy the unique fluffiness of the delicate pancake to the fullest.

[REGULAR MENU]

HAPPY PANCAKE $108

Our signature fluffy pancake baked without using baking powder but by “Natural Power”.

Please enjoy with the homemade Manuka Honey whipped butter. PANCAKE with MILK TEA SAUCE & HOMEMADE GRANOLA $133

Tea leaves and other ingredients are boiled down to a mellow milk tea sauce. Sprinkle their homemade granola with dried fruits and spices on the top to create aromatic and flavourful pancakes. PANCAKE with CHEESE MOUSSE & BERRY SAUCE $128

Sourness from the thick berry sauce balanced out the sweetness from the pancake. Together with the cheese mousse, it makes a refreshing flavour.

A Happy Pancake - Factsheet

Address : Shop 203-205, 2/F, Lee Garden Three, 1 Sunning Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Telephone : +852 2338 4315 Fax : +852 2338 4357 Email : info@ahappypancake.hk Website : www.ahappypancake.hk Facebook : @ahappypancake Instagram : @ahappypancake_hk Size : 1500 square feet Capacity : 74 (48 indoor seats + 26 outdoor seats) Signature Dish : Happy Pancake $108 Opening Hours : Mon-Fri 10:30am to 10:30pm; Sat, Sun & Public Holiday 10am to 10:30pm (Last order time: 9:45pm) Average Spending : HK$150 per person Payment Method : Cash, Credit Card (Visa, Master, Union Pay), AliPay Parking : Enjoy 3 hours (Mon-Fri) / 2 hours (Sat, Sun & Public Holiday) of free parking in Lee Garden Three Car Park upon spending HK$400

