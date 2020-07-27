Popularity of K-Beauty School Grows in Global Market Thanks to Online Beauty Training Courses Combining Physiognomy

K-Beauty School, a professional beauty academy in Korea launched by K-Beauty Solution that leads Korean beauty, is actively promoting online beauty lectures for global consumers who are reluctant to go out due to COVID-19 and hot weather in summer.

K-Beauty School is growing in the global market with competitiveness by developing education programs combined with physiognomy (face reading). K-Beauty School features a variety of courses that provide lectures on semi-permanent makeup, eyelash extensions, nail art, BB glow based on professional skincare treatment, hair styling, and skincare, helping students to master most of the makeup skills.

Notably, the popularity of K-Beauty School is growing in the global market with unquestionable competitiveness by developing education programs combined with physiognomy (face reading).

K-Beauty School features primarily vocational curricula. The curricula consist of a variety of friendly and exciting courses that provide lectures on semi-permanent makeup, eyelash extensions, nail art, BB glow based on professional skincare treatment, hair styling, and skincare, helping students to master most of the makeup skills.

It is designed to offer a rigorous management system by providing detailed coaching through one-to-one customized education based on levels of individual students, and by making students train by themselves by giving assignments in each lecture. And it pursues a lifelong education system that allows students to get access to lecture videos repeatedly whenever they desire, without limiting to one-time view.

“Global consumers are increasingly interested in K-beauty. In keeping pace with this trend, K-Beauty School sensitively responds to changes in the global market,” said Vivian Kim, Executive Director of the Academy. “With a team of instructors with over 10-year experiences, our Academy strives to train best beauty artists by delivering real-world fresh experiences and knowhow to students. We expect numerous students will improve their makeup capabilities through our education programs.”

Over the next 5 years, K-Beauty School will attract more than 1,000 franchises across China where Korean professional instructors train students using its unique high-end beauty videos, while expanding users of their services in China.

For further details of the online beauty training courses, please visit our website (http://kbeautyschool.net/) or contact us at +82-70-7770-7913.

