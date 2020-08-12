Population Census will be easier and online

12 August 2020

The most modern population census in the history of the Czech Republic so far will be carried out after seven months and it will be online. Only those who will not have used the possibility to do it via the Internet will afterwards fill in paper questionnaires. However, already in September, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) will make a test-run of the Census.

In a modern way, online, in no time. That is how we can describe in brief the 2021 Census, the decisive moment of which (the day to which the data refer) will be on the midnight on 26 March next year. Although already during the previous census it was possible to submit the filled-in form electronically, the 2021 Census is being prepared primarily as an online Census. The CZSO estimates that this possibility will be used by 60% of the population. However, up-to-date epidemiological situation may increase the number. 'During an online Census you will contract neither flu nor coronavirus. The possibility to get counted while safe at home is thus another value added to the 2021 Census, which will be, on the top of that, easier and more user-friendly for the citizens,' Marek Rojíček, the CZSO President, says. It will thus be possible to get counted online even without a single contact with the Census enumerators.

The number of pieces of data surveyed by the Census has been cut approximately to a half compared to the previous census ten years ago. It is because statisticians will use all available administrative data in a maximum extent and will survey only that what cannot be found out in another way. 'There will be no more questions about whether there is a bathroom or a personal computer in the household; questions about the size of a dwelling, education, or commuting to work will be made easier. We strongly emphasize security and personal data protection, in which we conform to the strictest standards,' Robert Šanda, Director of the Population Statistics Department of the CZSO, noted. Census results are unique and can be applied in many areas. Municipalities can use them, for example, for planning of kindergartens or social services, data on commuting help to optimize regional transport. The Integrated Rescue System works with data on the population size and the number of houses. 'Resulting data will be provided for free and, moreover, their offer in open formats will be extended. Thus it will be possible to create own data tables and map outputs according to current needs of users,' thePresident of the CZSO, Marek Rojíček, added.

The main partner of the CZSO, for all who will not get counted online, is Česká pošta (Czech post office) company as a natural partner of the state. 'We have experience and knowledge, we employ professionals, we have a large network of establishments (post offices), and we have local knowledge and natural authority among citizens. Probably nobody wants census questionnaire forms with sensitive data be collected by just anybody. There is the Česká pošta company to do that,' Roman Knap, the Director General of Česká pošta, says adding: 'Compared to the previous census, we ensure for the Czech Statistical Office a larger portfolio of individual tasks from geographical works, printing of forms and their distribution, collection, and digitization up to their following shredding.'

The nearest preparation phase now is a test-run (pilot) Census, which will be carried out from 1 September to 22 October. The Czech Statistical Office will address during it 25,000 households in order to test the process of online data collection and paper questionnaires collection and to reveal possible reserves before the real Census starts.

