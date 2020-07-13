Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova by sex and age groups at 1st January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova by sex and age groups at 1st January 2020



National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) presents the provisional estimates of the number of population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova at 1st January 2020, representing the number of persons who lived mainly (at least 9 months cumulatively) in the last 12 months of reference year on the territory of the Republic of Moldova regardless of temporary absences (for recreation, vacation, visits to relatives and friends, business, medical treatment, religious pilgrimages, etc.

The final estimates of the number of the population with usual residence at 01.01.2019, calculated based on the data of net migration for 2018, constitute 2686,1 thousand persons. Data on the number of population at 1st January 2020 are provisional because they are estimated based on net migration rates in 2018, which were added to the number of population at the beginning of 2019 and to natural increase (difference between births and deaths). The final data for the net migration from 2019, which will allow the final calculations of the population with usual residence at the beginning of 2020, can be estimated in 2021 only after the data on the crossing of the state border of individuals for year 2020 will be available.

Thus, NBS informs that the provisional number of the population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova at 1st January 2020 amounted to 2640,4 thousand persons, decreasing by 45,7 thousand persons or by 1,7% compared to the same period of 2019 and with 228,7 thousand persons (or by 8,0%) in the last 7 years (01.01.2014-01.01.2020), which confirms a clear trend of rapid population decline since the last census of population and housing (2014) until now.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pMcLaren Resources Closes $587,000 Financing
NE
05:49pA O SMITH : declares quarterly dividend
PR
05:47pCorn down 2%, soy falls as improving weather favors yield prospects
RE
05:47pGalera Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of GC4419 in Combination with Radiotherapy for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
GL
05:46pPrinters Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Need for Large-Format Printers in Various Sectors to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pBigCommerce Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:43pSOFTBANK GROUP EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR CHIP DESIGNER ARM HOLDINGS : Wsj
RE
05:42pChilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities
RE
05:42pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Provides Second Quarter Company Update and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..
5PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group