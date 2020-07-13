Population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova by sex and age groups at 1st January 2020

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) presents the provisional estimates of the number of population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova at 1st January 2020, representing the number of persons who lived mainly (at least 9 months cumulatively) in the last 12 months of reference year on the territory of the Republic of Moldova regardless of temporary absences (for recreation, vacation, visits to relatives and friends, business, medical treatment, religious pilgrimages, etc.

The final estimates of the number of the population with usual residence at 01.01.2019, calculated based on the data of net migration for 2018, constitute 2686,1 thousand persons. Data on the number of population at 1st January 2020 are provisional because they are estimated based on net migration rates in 2018, which were added to the number of population at the beginning of 2019 and to natural increase (difference between births and deaths). The final data for the net migration from 2019, which will allow the final calculations of the population with usual residence at the beginning of 2020, can be estimated in 2021 only after the data on the crossing of the state border of individuals for year 2020 will be available.

Thus, NBS informs that the provisional number of the population with usual residence in the Republic of Moldova at 1st January 2020 amounted to 2640,4 thousand persons, decreasing by 45,7 thousand persons or by 1,7% compared to the same period of 2019 and with 228,7 thousand persons (or by 8,0%) in the last 7 years (01.01.2014-01.01.2020), which confirms a clear trend of rapid population decline since the last census of population and housing (2014) until now.