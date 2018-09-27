Log in
Porches in Full Swing at the MMHA Home Showcase at The Novi Home Show October 12-14, 2018

09/27/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

NOVI, MI, / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / There is more than homes on display at the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Home Showcase, October 12-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512949/4b0a838a-e796-4079-a42d-73525458ddd2.jpeg

The Home Showcase is also highlighting the lifestyle that can be attained through purchase and placement of manufactured homes.

Multiple homes at the showcase feature large front porches and those porches are consistent with the lifestyle that many people want to engage in. "People chose community living because they want to live with neighbors they can be friends with, and these homes with their front porches give beauty and a friendly-feeling to the home," said Byron Stroud, Champion Home Builders director, community sales.

In addition to the large porches, the manufactured homes also feature larger great rooms, kitchens and guest rooms for entertaining purposes, Stroud said.

"Having beautiful areas to entertain in, inside and outside the home, is very important to buyers, as are well-appointed amenities and the flexibility to customize rooms to specific needs," explained Stroud.

Three of the five homes on display are new floor plans and being introduced to the public for the first time at the MMHA Home Showcase. These lifestyle homes would fit in communities or private placement around the country, not just Michigan.

"That is one of the benefits to coming to see these homes at the MMHA Home Showcase at The Novi Home Show - the ability to tour a home that is available not only in communities in Michigan, but in Florida and other sunbelt states," Stroud said.

The MMHA Home Showcase is an exhibit within The Novi Home Show and does not cost additional admission. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) to The Novi Home Show is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under get in free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included. Purchase advance tickets online at novihomeshow.com. $1-off admission coupons available at novihomeshow.com, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, in Detroit Newspapers Homestyle and Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine. Beginning October 2, pick up discount show coupons at any Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts location and Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores.

Please visit www.michhome.org for more information.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512949/Skyline%20Sugarcreek_Arlington%20on%20display%20at%20The%20MMHA%20Home%20Showcase.jpg

Contact:

Gretchen A. Monette
Agency: All Seasons Communications
Phone: (586) 752-6381 Cell: (248) 981-3852
gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: Michigan Manufactured Housing Association


© Accesswire 2018
