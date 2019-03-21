Porsche presents the 2020 Cayenne Coupe

ATLANTA, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche is extending the Cayenne model line to include a new Coupe body style. "The Coupe includes all the technical highlights of the current Cayenne, but has an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. The highlights of the new model include sharper lines with a redesigned rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, individual rear seats, and either a panoramic fixed glass roof fitted as standard, or an optional carbon fiber roof.

Steeply sloping roof line

Revised design proportions give the new Cayenne Coupe models a more athletic appearance. "The significantly more steep roof line that falls away to the rear makes the Cayenne Coupe appear even more dynamic, and positions it as the sportiest-looking model in the segment," says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. That effect is supported by a roof spoiler, which accentuates the distinctive Coupe silhouette. The front windshield and A-pillar are shallower than in the Cayenne, courtesy of a roof edge that is roughly 0.78 inches lower than the standard design. Redesigned rear doors and quarter panels broaden the shoulders of this vehicle. The license plate bracket is now a part of the bumper, creating the visual sense that the vehicle sits lower to the ground.

The current Cayenne Turbo was the first SUV to feature an adaptive roof spoiler, a concept the new Cayenne Coupe adopts and adapts to the new design. Each Cayenne Coupe model features both a roof spoiler and a new adaptive rear spoiler as part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA). The spoiler extends by 5.3 inches above speeds of 56 mph, increasing downforce to the rear axle.

Large panoramic fixed glass roof fitted as standard, with a carbon fiber roof option

The new Cayenne Coupe comes with a large panoramic fixed glass roof as standard to create a sense of space. To protect occupants against sun exposure, there is also an integrated sunshade. For the first time, the Cayenne model line is also available with a carbon fiber roof as an option offered exclusively with the Coupe models. This option is available in one of the three lightweight sports packages. These packages also include the Sport Design features and new, weight-reduced 22-inch GT Design wheels, fabric seat centers in Pepita, and carbon fiber and Alcantara® accents in the interior. For the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the package also includes a Sport Exhaust System.

Upgraded Standard Equipment

Building on the already well-equipped Cayenne, the new Coupe variants include upgraded standard equipment. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), the Sport Chrono Package and 20-inch wheels are part of the starting MSRP of the standard model.

Comfort on the road with four sports seats

New for the Cayenne Coupe models, eight-way Sport Seats are standard equipment in the front. The new seats, which are similar to the 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats that are standard equipment in the Turbo model, offer generous lateral support and feature an integrated headrest. In the rear, the Coupe comes fitted as standard with a rear bench that has the characteristics of individual seats. Alternatively, the comfort rear seats – a familiar feature of the Cayenne – are available as a no-cost option. Rear passengers sit 1.18 inches lower than in the Cayenne, meaning there is plenty of headroom despite the vehicle's sporty lowered silhouette. Cargo volume is 22 cubic feet and increases rises to 54.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe has 21.2 with the rear seats standing and 53.3 cubic feet of cargo area volume with them folded.

Market launch with 335 HP and 541 HP turbocharged engines

The highly dynamic lines and custom design elements of the new Cayenne Coupe truly set it apart from the Cayenne. At the same time, it benefits from all the technical highlights of the third model generation, which features powerful engines, innovative chassis systems, and comprehensive connectivity.

All Cayenne Coupe models will come with the Sport Chrono Package as standard equipment. Two high-performance engines are available at market launch. The Cayenne Coupe features the same 3.0-liter mono-turbo V6 as the standard Cayenne, generating 335 hp (250 kW) and maximum torque of 332 lb.-ft. It achieves the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds, or 5.6 seconds with the optional lightweight sports packages. The vehicle's top speed is 151 mph. The top-of-the-range Cayenne Turbo Coupe uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 541 hp (404 kW), and 567 lb.-ft. of torque. It accelerates from a standing start to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 178 mph.

Pricing and Expected Dealer Arrival

The new Porsche Cayenne Coupe is expected in U.S. showrooms for the 2020 model year in the fall of 2019. Starting MSRP for the Cayenne Coupe is $75,300 and $130,100 for the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, both excluding $1,250 for delivery, processing and handling.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

