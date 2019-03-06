Port Arthur Confident in New Voting System from Hart InterCivic

When forward-looking city officials decided to replace the voting system
they have used since 2008, they turned to trusted election partner Hart
InterCivic to deliver the best option for taxpayers. The Verity®
Voting system, the easiest to use, most secure election technology
available, has arrived in Port Arthur. Testing and training are going
well.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005656/en/
The Verity Touch electronic voting system from Hart InterCivic makes voting straightforward with an easy-to-read touchscreen. The system has passed rigorous testing at both the federal and state levels. (Photo: Business Wire)
Request a Verity Demo: 866-216-4278
“We are in the preliminary stages of working with our new Verity system.
My staff, election clerks and I are already seeing the amazing benefits
internally and for the voting public,” said Sherri Bellard, City
Secretary. “We anticipate very smooth and successful elections with
Verity.”
Bellard’s confidence is based on Hart’s record of reliable technology
and customer support.
“We have been with Hart since we began holding our elections in 2008.
From the very first day Hart held our hands and helped to guide us
through that chaotic time. To this day, they still treat us like members
of the Hart family,” she said. “We consider ourselves blessed to have
been in this partnership with Hart for going on 11 years.”
“The City of Port Arthur is making a wise decision in choosing Verity,
and we look forward to supporting their election success for many years
to come,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart
InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of
experience providing election solutions. “Verity is flexible and
trustworthy. It is increasingly the go-to solution across Texas and the
U.S.”
Verity is a federally and state certified system designed and built in
Texas. More than half of the voters in the State cast their ballots on
Hart’s election technology, and Verity is a natural next step for those
ready to modernize.
“After ten years, it was time to replace our election equipment. I did
not have to consider another vendor because Hart, once again, was on top
of their business,” Bellard said.
“The detailed approach their team took to include everything I possibly
needed in their BuyBoard [Purchasing Cooperative] contract further
confirmed a depth of proficiency that I have come to know as Hart
InterCivic,” she added.
Hart has been a long-time trusted solution provider in both Port Arthur
and Jefferson County. The company’s top-rated customer support sets it
apart from competitors. For the past eight years, more than 90 percent
of customers have consistently rated Hart’s customer service as
excellent or above average.
“There is no other answer for staying with Hart than their exceptional
customer service. This also parlayed into our decision to move forward
with Verity,” Bellard said.
The Verity system is built to be user-friendly, and features the
electronic voting option Touch, which will replace the
city’s first-generation electronic system from Hart. Features of Verity
Touch that will improve the experiences of voters and poll workers
include: modern and intuitive touchscreen, compact size and light weight
of the devices, voter convenience features, and the accessible
independence the system provides for voters in a variety of scenarios.
Port Arthur joins a growing number of Texas jurisdictions moving to
Verity. Since the Texas Secretary of State certified the latest release
of the system in late 2016, Hart has shipped more than 10,000 Verity
devices across the State. Federally certified in 2015, the secure and
efficient system is also in use in numerous counties throughout the U.S.
Braithwaite expects more Texas and national announcements soon.
Learn more about Verity in Texas: https://www.hartintercivic.com/texas/
About
Hart InterCivic, Inc.
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions
innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver
secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with
election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to
helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels
its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological
innovation. The company's new Verity
Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and
accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient
and easier. Only Hart offers a completely new, secure voting system
with paper, hybrid and electronic options.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005656/en/