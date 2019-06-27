Port Authority of New York and New Jersey : REPORTS NEW ALL-TIME RECORDS FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2019 AT REGION'S AIRPORTS, SEAPORT, PATH

PORT AUTHORITY REPORTS NEW ALL-TIME RECORDS FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2019 AT REGION'S AIRPORTS, SEAPORT, PATH

Date: Jun 27, 2019

Press Release Number: 112-2019

Airports, PATH and Port also set new records for the month of May 2019

Airports handled May monthly record of nearly 13 million passengers;

Port of New York and New Jersey posts record for May, with cargo volumes up by 8.4%;

First five-month cargo volumes continue to push the port into the position of No. 2 in the nation, surpassing Long Beach for the first time in two decades;

PATH achieves year-to-date record ridership for 2019;

New Goethals Bridge handles record traffic volume for May 2019

The Port Authority announced today that its airports, seaport, and Goethals Bridge reported record activity levels in May 2019, continuing the substantial growth in passengers and cargo volume across Port Authority facilities this year. The record levels were announced on the day the Port Authority Board of Commissioners authorized a series of public hearings for adjustments to its tolls, fares and fees to fund the $32.2 billion 2017-2026 Capital Plan, which calls for significant investments in the region's airports, bridges, tunnels, bus terminal, PATH system, seaport and World Trade Center campus. The hearings also will cover a parallel proposal to adjust the Capital Plan to add $4.8 billion in spending, including a new AirTrain Newark, the PATH Improvement Plan, electric vehicle infrastructure and planning for a new Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal 2.

Airports:

The Port Authority's four commercial airports - John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia and New York Stewart International airports - handled a total of 55.4 million passengers during the first five months of 2019, breaking the all-time record for the period of 53.6 million passengers set in 2018. The airports also showed strong growth in the month of May, handling more passengers in May 2019 than during any other May on record. This resulted in an all-time May high of an estimated 12.79 million passengers across the airports, up 3 percent from last year.

Port of New York and New Jersey:

During the first five months of 2019, the Port of New York and New Jersey set a new all-time record for cargo this year, handling 3,041,814 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units). The extraordinarily high growth in cargo volume for that period continues the trend of pushing the port ahead of the Port of Long Beach as the second busiest port in the nation for the first time in two decades, overtaking Long Beach, the longtime No. 2. The port also handled a monthly record of 643,706 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) for the month of May, which represents a substantial 8.4 percent increase over May 2018.

PATH:

PATH ridership during the first five months of 2019 is on record pace, serving a total ridership of 33.63 million total passengers. These record ridership numbers were achieved despite reduced weekend traffic due to Saturday and Sunday closures of the downtown tunnels for Hurricane Sandy repairs. The year-to-date average weekday ridership now stands at 281,649 passengers, which is a record high for the first five months of the year.

Bridges and Tunnels:

The new Goethals Bridge set a new May record for vehicle traffic. The bridge handled 1,551,000 eastbound vehicles, The new Goethals Bridge set a new May record for vehicle traffic. The bridge handled 1,551,000 eastbound vehicles, a 9 percent increase over the previous May record, set in 2002. In addition to record traffic at the Goethals Bridge, the three Staten Island Bridges collectively - Outerbridge Crossing, Bayonne Bridge, and Goethals Bridge - saw a 4.9 percent increase in vehicles in May 2019 compared to May 2018. Overall vehicle traffic on the Port Authority's crossings increased by 1.55 percent in May 2019, compared to May 2018.

