Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Port Commission Approves 2020 Operating and Capital Budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 08:06pm EST

Demonstrating commitment to strategic vision and stewardship

The Fiscal Year 2020 Operating and Capital Budget was approved Monday during the Annual Budget Workshop, a special meeting of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005702/en/

Industry working along the Houston Ship Channel _ Port Houston City Docks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Industry working along the Houston Ship Channel _ Port Houston City Docks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo applauded Port Houston staff for doing a great job positioning the port to deliver more jobs and economic impact.

"It's about jobs ultimately," Campo said. "I am very honored to be a part of this organization."

Projecting growth of revenues at 7% driven by container terminals, the cash flow generated by those revenues supports Port Houston’s balanced fiscal responsibilities. The 2020 Capital Budget of $232 million includes strategic and recapitalization projects, Houston Ship Channel work, and other investments as well.

With the approval of the budget, the Port Commission further demonstrated its commitment to its strategic vision and stewardship. Other actions taken during the meeting, included the award of two design contracts to expedite further the construction schedule to widen and deepen the channel of the nation’s busiest waterway.

The Port Commission also approved rate increases under Tariff Nos. 8, 14, and 15, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Tariff increases will match the 1.8% increase in the Consumer Price Index average for the year ending July 2019, as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These tariff increases help ensure Port Houston remains competitive in the current marketplace while helping to cover the increased costs of terminal operations. A 3% increase in the Harbor Fee, which pays for the cost of fire response and related services along the ship channel, was also approved.

The next regular Port Commission meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. The link to the Fiscal Year 2020 Operating and Capital Budget is: https://porthouston.wpengine.com/?page_id=266

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. nation. The greater Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit https://porthouston.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:34pNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Com to Invest in Fintech Startup M-DAQ
BU
09:31pGSMA : Supports World First in Asia-Pacific for Digital Innovation
BU
09:30pBPM Microsystems Reduces Cost of Programming for 30- to 90-Second Programming Time MCUs and Flash Devices
BU
09:16pGoogle signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
RE
09:06pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES S.A. : announces its Results for the first quarter of the FY 2020 ended September 30, 2019.
PR
09:05pRECIPE UNLIMITED CORP : oration declares third quarter of 11.21 cents per share
AQ
09:04pTrump expected to delay European auto tariff decision - EU officials
RE
09:03pRECIPE UNLIMITED : reports Q3 2019 results
AQ
09:01pGlobal Power Drill Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Hilti and Makita | Technavio
BU
08:50pVAXIMM : NEC and VAXIMM Announce Collaboration to Advance Personalized Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision - EU officials
5FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. : FOAMIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of FOMX and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group